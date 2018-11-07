The Bachelorette Australia's Daniel Noonan Reveals the Surprise Kiss You Didn’t See

Daniel Noonan received possibly the least amount of screen time in The Bachelorette Australia history but ultimately has no regrets.

"I always had time with Ali [Oetjen], so I got to say what I wanted to say," the personal trainer tells E! News after his Nov. 7 elimination. "Obviously, it's just unfortunate you didn't get to see too much of me."

Daniel says one major moment that didn't make it to air was his kiss with Ali during their one-on-one time after the music video group date.

"That's where I was portrayed to be an awkward person, which definitely wasn't the case at all," he says. "We had a flowing conversation. It was a really good night and we shared a kiss, which again, you didn't get to see. Obviously, our connection was built from there, which led to the top five."