The Bachelorette Australia's Daniel Noonan Reveals the Surprise Kiss You Didn’t See

Ten
by Winsome Walker | Wed., Nov. 7, 2018 9:50 PM
Ten
Daniel Noonan received possibly the least amount of screen time in The Bachelorette Australia history but ultimately has no regrets.
"I always had time with Ali [Oetjen], so I got to say what I wanted to say," the personal trainer tells E! News after his Nov. 7 elimination. "Obviously, it's just unfortunate you didn't get to see too much of me."
Daniel says one major moment that didn't make it to air was his kiss with Ali during their one-on-one time after the music video group date.
"That's where I was portrayed to be an awkward person, which definitely wasn't the case at all," he says. "We had a flowing conversation. It was a really good night and we shared a kiss, which again, you didn't get to see. Obviously, our connection was built from there, which led to the top five."
Following his time in The Bachelorette mansion, the 30-year-old says he's been the butt of jokes for being a man of few words ("Everyone's asked me, when are you are going to talk?") and for telling the world that his sisters are prone to sweating.
"I did get a little bit of feedback after saying my sisters have sweaty hands," he laughs. "But hey, it's a natural bodily function, so I'm not embarrassed by it. Ali and myself had a good laugh about it."
With hometown visits set to start this week, Daniel picks Bill Goldsmith as most likely to win, followed by Taite Radley in second place.
"Oh God, I reckon Bill might take it home," the ex-Navy veteran says. "I think their connection is pretty strong and I can just see them having a pretty decent future together."
Ten
As for his own dating life, Daniel says he's been staying "on the downlow" and is currently single.
Asked if he'd accept a place on the 2019 series of Bachelor in Paradise Australia, the Melburnian says he'd prefer to be the next Bachelor.
"I would definitely be open to Bachelor," he says. "I don't really see Paradise as being something for me. I'd like to stay a bit more classy, so to speak, and run with Bachelor."
But what would Daniel bring to the next series?
"Well, everyone would be able to hear me talk, for one," he laughs. "There's obviously a lot more to me that the viewer hasn't seen."
Prince Harry Reveals What Happened When He Asked Prince Charles to Walk Meghan Markle Down the Aisle
Why It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Finally Tackled Mac's Homosexuality (With One Spectacular Dance)
Paige and Lana's Spat Over Room Assignments Threatens to Ruin Their Girls Trip to Lake Tahoe on Total Divas
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?