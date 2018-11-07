Halsey Puts Those John Mayer Romance Rumors to Rest With a "Groundbreaking Idea"

Halsey wants you to know that there's "No Such Thing" as a romance with fellow singer John Mayer.

Mayer and Halsey have been openly flirtatious on Instagram as of late—especially after her recent breakup with G-Eazy—but a little fun and being friends with someone of the opposite sex does not equate to dating, according to the "Without Me" singer.

On Wednesday, she put any romance rumors to rest with a tweet that encapsulated her feelings about the situation in the form of a few rhetorical questions. "I just had a ground breaking idea. What if...we let female artists...have friends...without assuming that they are sleeping together?" she wrote. "I know I know. It's like, completely ambitious but like, imagine if we like, tried ?"

The two artists have had a few friendly moments on social media this week, including a screenshot of Halsey on FaceTime with the "Your Body Is a Wonderland" singer. On Monday, Mayer commented, "It's saying that my billing address doesn't match with the one of my credit card? I've never had this problem before. Can you text me? Thanks," on a photo of Halsey's YSL lipstick ad on her page.