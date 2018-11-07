The Surprising Connection Between Pete Davidson's Ex Cazzie David and Mac Miller's Mom Explained

Cazzie David seems to have formed a bond with the mother of the late Mac Miller.

The 24-year-old daughter of Larry David and ex-girlfriend of Pete Davidson shared a sweet exchange with Karen Meyers on social media this week. After voting, Karen took to Instagram to share her voting receipt and a red tree. "There was no blue tree to be found!!!!" Karen captioned the photo, adding a facepalm emoji and six blue hearts.

"You're amazing," Cazzie commented on the post, to which Karen replied, "- u r."

This Instagram exchange comes a week after Cazzie attend the celebration of life for Mac, née Malcolm McCormick. Last Wednesday, Travis Scott, John Mayer, SZA, Chance the Rapper, Ty Dolla $ign, Action Bronson, Domo Genesis, Earl Sweatshirt, Vince Staples, ScHoolboy Q, J.I.D, Anderson .PAAK, Thundercat, and more stars, including Cazzie, gathered at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles to honor the rapper.