Aw! Hilary Duff Shares a Photo of Herself Breastfeeding Baby Banks

Since giving birth to daughter Banks Violet Koma late last month, Hilary Duff hasn't been shy about sharing photos of her newborn baby girl via social media. Taking to Instagram Stories Wednesday, the 31-year-old Younger actress uploaded a photo of herself breastfeeding her sweet mini-me, captioning the shot, "When @haylieduff is outta town B and I steal her office." An hour earlier, Hilary shared a snapshot of Banks napping, writing, "Not a care in the world."

The caption could also apply to Hilary herself.

Lest anyone criticize her for sharing a picture of a bonding moment with her daughter, Hilary only posted her breastfeeding photo on Instagram Stories—where users can't comment on it. When she appeared on The Meredith Vieira Show in 2015, Hilary spoke about how nursing her son Luca Comrie, now 5, was once a topic of debate among fans. "I remember when I started working again, seven months after breastfeeding Luca and introducing formula. People [were] being like, 'Oh, you didn't make it to a year?'" Hilary remembered. "It felt like a big feat for me!"