Spice Girls Support Victoria Beckham Over Decision to Skip Reunion Tour

There are no hard feelings between the four Spice Girls and fellow member Victoria Beckham over her decision to skip their upcoming reunion tour.

Earlier this week, the group announced their first tour in more than 10 years, but said Victoria Beckham, aka Posh Spice, would not be joining at their concerts, which will begin next summer. She herself said on social media, "I won't be joining my girls on stage again but being in the Spice Girls was a hugely important part of my life and I wish them so much love and fun as they go back on tour next year."

On Wednesday, Spice Girls Mel B (Sporty Spice), Emma Bunton (Baby Spice), Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice) and Mel C (Sporty Spice) discussed Victoria's absence from the tour on the Heart Breakfast radio show, which Emma co-hosts.

"Yeah, I think it is tough, because obviously, she's a huge part of the band," Mel C said.

Mel C and Mel B both emphasized that Victoria "still is" a huge part of the band.

"There were times...I wasn't sure, and we really support each other and the decisions that we make and we really support her and she's really supporting us. And I think that's a big part of our ethos," Mel C said.