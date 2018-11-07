Larsa Pippen Addresses Cheating and Gold Digger Claims Amid Scottie Pippen Divorce

Larsa Pippen has had enough of the critics.

Just days after re-filing for divorce from Scottie Pippen, the former Real Housewives of Miami star decided to address the rumors surrounding her split.

She also had a strong message to the haters who are sending not-so-nice vibes her way.

"Ppl are so insensitive to my life. I'm a lover and will never say anything negative about him. My soul isn't built for negativity," Larsa shared on Instagram Stories. "I'll take a beating publicly. Ppl saying I cheated when believe me it wasn't like that."

She added, "He was no where around. I cried oceans after him. I would do anything for him. Ppl saying I'm a gold digger is inane. I don't care about money. I've had it my whole life."