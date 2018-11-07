Gasp! Why Noah Centineo Almost Quit Acting

To All the Boys I've Loved Before may have never been the same.

Noah Centineo, Netflix's seemingly designated heartthrob, may have emerged as our Hollywood boyfriend of the summer thanks to roles in Boys and Sierra Burgess Is a Loser, but there was a time when the 22-year-old Miami native nearly ditched his budding career before it had even taken off. As a 16-year-old West Hollywood transplant and aspiring actor, Centineo got to work with audition after audition. Then, as The Hollywood Reporter explained, he shot a pilot.

"I had this six-month contract that didn't allow me to audition for anything [else]," he recalled to THR. "My purpose was just to act, and you take away someone's purpose and you kind of deteriorate them."

According to THR, the experience nearly caused him to hang up his acting, but he soon landed a recurring role on Freeform's The Fosters in 2015 and, according to the magazine, could do whatever he wanted during his 10-week hiatuses.