Runway Rewind! Look Back at the First-Ever Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Nov. 7, 2018 7:00 AM

Angelika Kallio, Victorias Secret Fashion Show, 1995

Ron Galella/WireImage

The 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is almost here! 

The event's taping takes place this Thursday in New York, and it's sure to be a star-studded affair. Last week, the lingerie brand revealed Bebe Rexha, The Chainsmokers, Halsey, Kelsea Ballerini, Rita Ora, Shawn Mendes and The Struts will all perform. Of course, there will also be the famous Angels. Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Martha Hunt, Jasmine Tookes, Candice Swanepoel and Adriana Lima are just some of the familiar faces getting ready to hit the catwalk. Elsa Hosk will also wear this year's Dream Angels Fantasy Bra, which comes with a $1 million price tag.

However, the show didn't always have this level of glitz and glamour. When it premiered in 1995, there were no extravagant wings or multimillion-dollar brassieres. There also weren't any musical guests. Still, there was plenty of style.

To look back at the original runway show, check out the gallery.

Photos

Runway Rewind: Inside the First-Ever Victoria's Secret's Fashion Show

While the taping of the fashion show takes place this week, fans will have to wait until Dec. 2 to catch all of the action on ABC.

