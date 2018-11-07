Don't Tell G-Eazy, But Halsey and John Mayer Are Hard-Core Flirting

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Nov. 7, 2018 5:39 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Halsey, John Mayer

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

What's going on between singers Halsey and John Mayer?

The 24-year-old and 41-year-old have been acting rather flirty on Instagram following her breakup from G-Eazy, 29. Halsey and the rapper recently called it quits for the second time, following a month-long split over the summer.

Earlier this week, Halsey posted on her Instagram stories a video of her and Mayer FaceTiming, captioning the clip, "7am carpool karaoke with John Mayer."

Mayer, known for many past relationships with famous women, has also been sliding into Halsey's Instagram comments recently. On Monday, the singer posted a YSL Beauty lipstick ad on her page. Mayer commented, "It's saying that my billing address doesn't match with the one of my credit card? I've never had this problem before. Can you text me? Thanks."

Photos

They Dated? Surprising Star Couples

Halsey, John Mayer, Instagram

Instagram / Halsey

"@johnmayer wrote u a song with the help hotline # in the chorus," Halsey replied. "Sending mp3 now."

Halsey, John Mayer, Instagram

Instagram / Halsey

On October 25, two days after E! reported about Halsey and G-Eazy's latest split, Mayer commented on a photo the singer posted of herself onstage at a concert. She captioned the pic, "38° F." Mayer replied, "That's 276.483 kelvins for you thermal nuts."

He later liked a photo Halsey shared showing her dressed as a bikini-clad Poison Ivy for Halloween, as well as another pic and video of her performing onstage.

Mayer has also liked Halsey's images befer recent breakup. On October 7, he liked a pic she posted of her wearing a black bodysuit, writing, "Mine is the 'like' of a gentleman." Halsey did not respond publicly.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Halsey , John Mayer , , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Breaking Bad

A Breaking Bad Movie? It Wouldn't Be the First TV Show to Continue This Way

Nicki Minaj, 2017 NBA Awards Live

Look Back at Nicki Minaj's Hottest Concert Costumes Ahead of Her PCAs Performance!

Oprah Winfrey, Oprah's Favorite Things 2018

Oprah's Favorite Things Are Here! A Breakdown of Her $13,000 Holiday Gifts

Letitia Wright, The Hollywood Reporter

How Black Panther's Letitia Wright Overcame "Crippling Depression"

Jenni Pulos, Jeff Lewis, Flipping Out

Jenni Pulos Breaks Silence on Jeff Lewis Feud and Abuse Claims

ESC: Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid Is a Style Icon—Here's 43 Outfits That Prove It

Melissa McCarthy, Jamie Dornan, Danai Gurira

Jamie Dornan, Danai Gurira & Melissa McCarthy Couldn't Be More Surprised By Being PCAs Movie Star Finalists

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.