Kelly Ripa To Play Mark Consuelos' Mistress on Riverdale

First Mark, then Michael, and now Kelly.

The Consuelos-Ripa family is taking over Riverdale as Kelly Ripa joins the show in a guest-starring role as none other than her own husband's mistress. Mark Consuelos is in his second season of playing Hiram Lodge, and he's suggested several times before that if Kelly were to take a role on the show, it should be his mistress.

Ripa announced the news on Instagram, writing, "It's a family affair........Hiram's mistress. 23 years of auditioning for a role i was born to play. Coming soon to the @thecwriverdale."

A rep for the CW confirmed the casting news and even offered up a character description for "Mrs. Mulwray" that makes us kinda need this episode immediately:

"Confident and tough, she is Hiram Lodge's alleged mistress. She's a beautiful, icy, femme fatale who gets caught up in a conspiracy that's much bigger than she initially realized."

Sounds excellent and we're in, thank you very much.