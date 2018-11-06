The Veronicas' Lisa Origliasso is Married! All the Details on Her J’Aton Couture Wedding Dress

Lisa Origliasso and Logan Huffman are officially husband and wife!

The Veronicas singer took to Instagram on Nov. 6 to share a stunning black-and-white photograph from her wedding to the American actor at a property on Queensland's Sunshine Coast.

"This past weekend I got to marry the man of my dreams. In the dress of my dreams," the Queensland native captioned her post.

Lisa tied the knot in a structured white dress featuring a belted waist and a long, intricate train from Australian designer J'Aton Couture.