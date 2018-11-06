The Veronicas' Lisa Origliasso is Married! All the Details on Her J’Aton Couture Wedding Dress

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for The Art of Elysium
by Winsome Walker | Tue., Nov. 6, 2018 5:48 PM
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for The Art of Elysium
Lisa Origliasso and Logan Huffman are officially husband and wife!
The Veronicas singer took to Instagram on Nov. 6 to share a stunning black-and-white photograph from her wedding to the American actor at a property on Queensland's Sunshine Coast.
"This past weekend I got to marry the man of my dreams. In the dress of my dreams," the Queensland native captioned her post.
Lisa tied the knot in a structured white dress featuring a belted waist and a long, intricate train from Australian designer J'Aton Couture.
In an interview with Vogue Australia, the 33-year-old revealed she looked to her French and Italian heritage when choosing the gown.
"For my wedding dress I wanted to embody the romance period of the Victorian era, yet still have the forward graces of the ‘30s and ‘40s," she explained. "Inspired by my heritage from the old countries, my French and Italian ancestries played a big part in choosing the fabrics and intricate details of my veil and accessories."
Lisa's look was also inspired by the dress American actress Wallis Simpson wore to marry King Edward VIII in 1937.
As Vogue reports, the singer accessorised with Charlotte Olympia shoes, vintage leather gloves and a bouquet of lily of the valley with her family's rosary.
View this post on Instagram
The most beautiful bride I could ever dream of. Lisa Marie Huffman 🖤 I love you forever my girl @lisa_veronica @jatoncouture
A post shared by Jessica (@jessicaveronica) on
Lisa's sister and Veronicas bandmate, Jess Origliasso, served as a bridesmaid on the day. Jess shared another glimpse of her twin's wedding dress as well as her own outfit (a tailored white ensemble) in an Instagram video posted Nov. 7.
"The most beautiful bride I could ever dream of. Lisa Marie Huffman," she captioned the post, hinting Lisa changed her last name. "I love you forever my girl."
Lisa has dated Indiana-born Logan since 2014. The pair got engaged in 2016 and threw a belated engagement party—complete with vegan catering from Jess—in April 2018.
"I'm madly in love and a little too co-dependant @loganhuffman77," Lisa shared on Instagram at the time. "Happy engagement my love (even if it is a year & a half later)."
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available for our International audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?