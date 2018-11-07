All Hail Queen Camilla? Why Prince Charles' Bride Has a Legion of Devoted Fans

Not everyone was in a celebratory mood. As Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall marked her 71st birthday this past July with a visit to the Isles of Scilly and a slice of carrot cake, the Internet did its thing. Those with too much time on their hands flooded the official Twitter accounts of the royal residences to leave vile and hateful remarks on their birthday messages to Her Royal Highness.

"She does not deserve to be in the royal family just like her husband #LadyDiana."

"She will never be Princess Diana's equal."

"She is the reason behind the destruction that happened to the family, she didn't leave him alone even though she knows he is married and he has children. Nothing could stop her from her intentions. We will never forgive her."

Suffice it to say there are a number of people not content to forget about the past—and perhaps they're the same group who will always rush to villainize the woman no mater how much the situation falls under the it takes two to tango category.