Recreate Anna Heinrich's Smokey Eye Melbourne Cup Makeup: Step-By-Step Tutorial

Courtesy of Jade Kisnorbo
Let's face it, Melbourne Cup is mainly about the beauty and fashion looks, and this year did not disappoint.
Celebrity makeup artist Jade Kisnorbo has worked with stars like Bec Judd, Rachael Finch and Megan Gale, and now she's giving E! News an exclusive peek inside how she created Anna Heinrich's sultry makeup for the 2018 Cup.
"Spring racing beauty is sweet spot for me. I really enjoy the creative process that is involved when marrying a beauty look with an outfit and millinery," Kisnorbo tells E! News. "The stylist, the hairdresser and, above all, the talent rely on us all to deliver and there is something magical when it all comes together and looks amazing. I enjoyed creating this with Anna, and above all we had fun doing it!""
Since Anna wore a bright coloured By Johnny dress to the race and had a netted headpiece, Kisnorbo says they "decided to keep the focus around sultry eyes with natural flawless skin."
Below, Kisnorbo shares exactly which products she used on the former Bachelor star and her own tips for recreating the look.
Courtesy of Jade Kisnorbo
EYES
Anna has gorgeous green eyes, so I wanted to make them pop by using beautiful bronzed warm brown eyeshadow tones from the Smashbox palette and NARS Atomic Blonde Eye and Cheek Palette. We used the darker brown shades on the outer corners of Anna's eyes to further elongate her almond eyes and connected it with under her eye and lightly blended the shadow back and forth.
I lined Anna's bottom water line with Kat Von D liner in "Brown" and used the same in "Black" on the lash line to further deepen the eye.
I used Kevyn Aucoin Volume Mascara on top and bottom lashes to open the eye, the perfect staple to finish a smokey eye.
To create this effect, make sure to complete eye makeup prior to under eye concealing and any foundation around the centre of the face as this avoids free fall from the dark eyeshadow or smudging of eyeliner. This ensures a bright and creamy flawless complexion with no panda eyes!
Courtesy of Jade Kisnorbo
Courtesy of Jade Kisnorbo
BASE & CHEEKS
Anna has a beautiful natural bronzed, olive complexion so when achieving a seamless and flawless complexion for spring racing, skin preparation is imperative.
Anna's skin was prepped with Amorepacific Essential Creme Fluid. This moisturiser is perfect when wanting a beauty look to last all day as it hydrates the skin immediately, yet due to the green tea ingredient it also lasts all day and doesn't affect foundation. Anna has combination skin and this product doesn't make the skin oily like so many moisturisers do.
Tatcha Silk Canvas was used as primer around the T-zone and acts as the best primer in my opinion on the market right now.
For long-wearing flawless skin, I applied Makeup For Ever Ultra HD foundation with a Real Techniques brush.
One of my tricks is to use a darker bronzed foundation that you apply to everywhere but the centre of the face as it acts as a contour and saves time with adding bronzer and contour later on. For any further coverage and any concealer, we applied NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer in shades "Ginger" and "Custard" to the centre of Anna's face.
When you are going to be photographed in unforgiving daylight, I believe it is important to use creams for highlighting such as Marc Jacobs Dew Drops Coconut Gel Highlighter and a liquid bronzer such as NARS Laguna as it appears smooth and natural. It can be set with a powder but when creating intensity, creams are a lot more effective at avoiding harsh lines.
For her cheeks, we went with Fenty Beauty Killawatt Feestyle Highlighter Duo in "Ginger Binge/Moscow Mule" for a healthy flush.
Courtesy of Jade Kisnorbo
LIPS
For this look, Anna's lips needed to appear natural and glossy without any rich colour, as I wanted the eyes to be the focus.
We went with a MAC Lip Pencil in "Whirl" and lined Anna's outer lip line, and then applied Charlotte Tilbury lipstick in shade "Kim K.W." to the entire lip and MAC Clear Lipglass to just the centre. This makes the lips appear natural and with the gloss avoids cracking lips as the day goes on.