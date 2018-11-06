Victoria's Secret Models Are Doing These Workouts Before the Big Show

With the annual Victoria's Secret show around the corner, the brand's runway stars are prepping for their big reveal.

Let's be honest, these women are already in amazing shape. But, when it comes to the bright lights of the runway and cameras pointed at every angle, models like Martha Hunt, Elsa Hosk and Shanina Shaik are doing everything they can to be as confident as possible. Boxing, pilates, ballet, swimming, weight training—there are so many choices of fitness plans for the cast of the show. However, E! News has learned that the models—from first timers to runway vets—sweat together, relying on each other for workout tips and tricks.

"Other models have given me support me by showing me the workouts they're doing and going to classes with me," Martha told E! News. "There's no one piece of advice [to prepare for the show]. It's more just that the girls have lead by example by showing me how they prepare for the show."

Whether you're planning on getting ready for a runway or you'd just like to amp up your fitness game, Martha and other models shared their pre-show workouts with us. Can you keep up?!