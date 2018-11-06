What's on TV? 2018 Election Results Coverage Hasn't Sidelined All Your Favorite Shows

You won't find the Pearsons on NBC at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 6. This Is Us, The Voice and New Amsterdam are off in place of wall-to-wall election coverage called The Vote: America's Future. Savannah Guthrie, Lester Holt and Chuck Todd are leading the coverage on NBC, but the Peacock Network isn't the only major channel shelving its traditional schedule in favor of election coverage.

ABC won't air its Tuesday night block of comedies and The Rookie, CBS's NCIS, FBI and NCIS: New Orleans schedule is off until next week as well. However, both Late Night With Seth Meyers and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert will be live. Late Show starts at 11:35 p.m. on CBS and Late Night will begin at 12:35 a.m. on NBC.