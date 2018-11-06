Ariana Grande Continues to Mourn Mac Miller: "He's Supposed to Be Here"

Ariana Grande, Mac Miller

Kelsey McNeal/ABC via Getty Images

It's been two months since Mac Miller's sudden death, and Ariana Grande is continuing to mourn his passing.

The rapper, née Malcolm McCormick, passed away in early September at the age of 26. The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner—Coroner announced this week that Miller died from mixed drug toxicity. On Sept. 8, an autopsy was performed and a cause of death was deferred pending further investigation. It was later determined that Miller had died from mixed drug toxicity (fentanyl, cocaine and ethanol). The manner of death was certified as an accident.

After news broke of Miller's passing, his ex-girlfriend, Grande, was one of many who publicly mourned his death. Grande first took to social media one day after Miller's passing to post a black-and-white photo of him staring up at the camera.

Grande later posted a video of Miller, writing, "i adored you from the day i met you when i was nineteen and i always will. i can't believe you aren't here anymore. i really can't wrap my head around it. we talked about this. so many times. i'm so mad, i'm so sad i don't know what to do. you were my dearest friend. for so long. above anything else. i'm so sorry i couldn't fix or take your pain away. i really wanted to. the kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. i hope you're okay now. rest."

In her new song, "Thank U, Next," released over the weekend, Grande mentions Miller, singing on the track, "Wish I could say, 'Thank you' to Malcolm / 'Cause he was an angel."

On Tuesday, a fan sent Grande a recorded video from Miller's Instagram Live on Aug. 9, in which he can be heard listening to Grande's song "R.E.M." off of her Sweetener album.

"Hey @ArianaGrande here's a video of @MacMiller listening to R.E.M during his Instagram live from August 9th before it was released," the fan tweeted along with the video. "We had to stan the best song from Sweetener!"

After watching, Grande replied, "his voice and laugh. he is supposed to be here. thank u for finding this."

Last week, Travis Scott, John Mayer, SZA, Chance the Rapper, Ty Dolla $ign, Action BronsonDomo Genesis, Earl Sweatshirt, Vince Staples, ScHoolboy Q, J.I.D, Anderson .PAAK, Thundercat, and more stars gathered at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles to honor Miller with a celebration of life concert.

