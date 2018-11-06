Jake Gyllenhaal Pops Up in Stephen Colbert's Election Day Christmas Carol Spoof

Stephen Colberthas not missed the big day!

In a late-night twist, the Late Show host transformed into an election day version of Ebenezer Scrooge for a Christmas Carol spoof on Monday night. As the familiar story goes, Scrooge is visited by three ghosts in the night who show him life-changing things before he wakes up to realize it was all a dream.

In this new scenario, Ebenezer Colbert was visited by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senator Chuck Grassley and Senator Orrin Hatch before waking up to realize he had not missed the big election.

"What day is it? What day is it?" he asks in a panic as he wakes up.