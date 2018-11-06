Zayn Malik Didn't Make a Single Friend in His One Direction Years

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Tue., Nov. 6, 2018 6:15 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Zayn Malik, British Vogue

Scott Trindle/British Vogue

At least Zayn Malik has Gigi Hadid...?

In the December issue of British Vogue, the 25-year-old pop singer admits he didn't' made a single friend before he quit One Direction in March 2015, effectively leaving Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson in the dust. "I have always been a bit like that, though—always a bit of an island," Malik says with a shrug. "I don't like to confer with too many people."

Reflecting on his time in the boy band, Malik admits the grueling schedule took a toll on his mental health, and it affected his relationships with Horan, Payne, Styles and Tomlinson. "We went from theaters, to arenas, to stadiums. There was never any sort of bridge between. Just boom, boom, boom. I guess that kind of progression to any mind—but especially when you're 17, 18—it kind of affects you a little bit. People take it different ways—especially when there are five different personalities," Malik tells the magazine. "The relationships had broken apart."

Photos

Zayn Malik's Hair Transformations

Zayn Malik, British Vogue

Scott Trindle/British Vogue

After Malik quit One Direction, the band soldiered on as a quartet for one more album before going on an indefinite hiatus to pursue solo projects. While Horan, Payne, Styles and Tomlinson have remained close, Malik admits, "I ain't spoke to any of them for a long time, to be honest with you. That's just the way it is. There's things that happen and things that were said after I left..." After a pause, Malik adds, "Snide things. Small things that I would never have expected."

While his relationship with 1D may be fraught, his on-again relationship with supermodel Gigi Hadid is better than ever. "Everything is great. She's super-organized and I'm really not," the singer confesses. "It helps that she can get things together for me a little bit. I lean on her a lot."

The full interview with Malik appears in British Vogue's December issue, available Nov. 9.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Zayn Malik , One Direction , Vogue , Magazines , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
KJ Apa

Riverdale's KJ Apa Trolls Himself After Sharing an Adorable School Portrait

Kim Kardashian, Ray J

Ray J Denies Spreading Sex Rumors About Kim Kardashian

Kate Beckinsale, Jack Whitehall

Kate Beckinsale Spotted Packing on the PDA With Comedian Jack Whitehall

House of Cards

Why House of Cards Ended With That (Lame) Twist

ESC: Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj Is the Queen of Sexy Style: See Her Most Outrageous Fashion Looks through the Years!

Shopping: Gift Guide

2018 Holiday Gift Guide for the It Girl Who Has Everything

Ariana Grande, God Is a Woman

Ariana Grande Named Billboard's Woman of the Year 2018

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.