Idris Elba Is People's Sexiest Man Alive 2018

Sorry, Gwen Stefani: Blake Shelton is no longer People's "Sexiest Man Alive."
"I feel like sexy ends when I'm not 'Sexiest Man Alive' anymore," Shelton joked with Ellen DeGeneres on her show earlier today. "I don't feel like it exists anymore. I feel like it's over."
As the country music superstar's reign came to an end, Jimmy Fallon revealed on NBC's The Tonight Show Monday that Idris Elbais being honored in 2018. Elba appeared on the late-night show via Skype from London, where he smiled nonstop and joked about being the 33rd person in Hollywood to receive the title, after the weekly magazine first recognized Mel Gibson 1985.
Previous "Sexiest Man Alive" honorees include Dwayne Johnson (2016), David Beckham (2015), Chris Hemsworth (2014), Adam Levine (2013), Channing Tatum (2012), Bradley Cooper (2011), Ryan Reynolds (2010), Johnny Depp (2009) and Hugh Jackman (2008), among other Hollywood hunks. Queer Eye's Fab 5—Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness—are also featured in this year's issue, on newsstands Friday.
Louis Maldonado, meanwhile, was recently named People's "Sexiest Chef Alive."