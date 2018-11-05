Here's What's Really Going On Between Dancing With the Stars' Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten

Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten are dancing to the beat of their hearts.

It looks like there is a romance blossoming between partners Alexis and Alan on this season of Dancing With the Stars. A source told E! News, the Sports Illustrated model and her dancing instructor have grown to "really enjoy each others company." The insider added, "Alan is a great guy. She's a very sweet girl too."

And while Alexis embarked on her dancing endeavors with a boyfriend by her side, the source said, "they were already on the outs," leading to their breakup just "a few weeks in" to the season. However, it must be said that their subsequent split "had nothing to do with Alan and there was no cheating."

The split simply provided the opportunity for the coach to show off not just his ability to dance, but how he could provide a shoulder to lean on. "Alan was really supportive to her and a great friend after the breakup," the insider shared.