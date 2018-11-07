See Gigi Hadid's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Evolution

by McKenna Aiello | Wed., Nov. 7, 2018 3:00 AM

Gigi Hadid, Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Backstage

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Gigi Hadid is about to prove why she's really Heaven sent. 

The 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is officially one day away, with supermodels like Gigi, Adriana LimaBehati PrinslooBella Hadidand Kendall Jenner descending upon New York City to rock the world-famous brand's latest in lingerie.

No longer the new girl on the runway, Thursday's taping marks 23-year-old Gigi's third VS Fashion Show. She first walked in 2015, modeling for Victoria's Secret's fun and flirty PINK line. Hadid returned in 2016, but took a year off from the annual extravaganza in 2017 when it took place in Shanghai. 

And in addition to Gigi's big comeback, the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show boasts a star-studded musical lineup, including live performances from Shawn MendesHalseyThe ChainsmokersRita Ora and more. 

Photos

Gigi Hadid's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Evolution

Keep scrolling to relive her Victoria's Secret Fashion Show evolution over the years! 

Gigi Hadid, Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Runway

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Spread Your Wings and Fly

First cast in the VS Fashion Show in 2015, the catwalk queen makes a statement in a butterfly-inspired lingerie set. 

Gigi Hadid, Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Runway

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Is It Hot in Here?

Somebody call 911 because Gigi is burning up the runway in this red hot 2015 look.

Gigi Hadid, Rachel Hilbert, Victoria's Secret, Backstage

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Mwah!

The celeb and fellow Victoria's Secret model Rachel Hilbert strike a pose in the midst of their pre-show glam sesh. 

Gigi Hadid, Victorias Secret Fashion Show, After Party

Grant Lamos IV/Getty Images

Top Model Moment

Gigi walks the after-party red carpet following the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in a revealing black gown. 

Gigi Hadid, Victoria Secret Fashion Show 2016, Behind the Scenes

Jennifer Cooper

Almost Showtime

Bella Hadid's older sister gets sultry for the cameras backstage at the 2016 runway presentation. 

Gigi Hadid, 2016 Victorias Secret Fashion Show

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Dark Angel

Work it! Gigi earns her first pair of Victoria's Secret angel wings during the 2016 show.

Gigi Hadid, 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Walk This Way

These boots were made for walking. Just ask Gigi! 

Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Sister Act

Double trouble? Gigi and Bella pair up backstage in 2016, which also marked the latter's first-ever VS Fashion Show.

Gigi Hadid, Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Glamazon

Gigi celebrates the conclusion of a successful show in 2016 by attending the after-party in Paris, France. 

The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show will air on Dec. 2 at 10/9c on ABC.

Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.

TAGS/ Gigi Hadid , Victoria's Secret , VG , Top News
