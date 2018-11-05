Stars Get Ready for the Melbourne Cup 2018

by Winsome Walker | Mon., Nov. 5, 2018 3:30 PM
Giddy up!
With just hours to go until the 2018 Melbourne Cup at Flemington Racecourse, celebs have been sharing sneak peeks of how they're getting ready—and what they're wearing.
This year, race day goers will be treated to a performance from Grammy award winner Sam Smith in the Mounting Yard, while the race itself kicks off at 3pm.
Keep scrolling for pics of all the stars getting glammed up, from Elyse Knowles to Kate Waterhouse.
The media personality gave us a glimpse of her race day look, featuring an oversized Nerida Winter bow and Miu Miu dress.
The Myer ambassador opted for loose waves and a smokey eye—we're still waiting to see her full look!
The model and media personality was awake "bright and early" to get glammed up.
The Melbourne-based blogger went for an emerald dress and accessorised with a black bow headpiece (we're noticing a trend already).
