Melbourne Cup 2018 Fashion: See All the Looks as the Stars Arrive

by Ashley Spencer | Mon., Nov. 5, 2018 6:02 PM
It's the race that stops the nation—and the fashion that stops us in our tracks. From Megan Gale to Anna Heinrich, the celebrities and influencers turned out for this year's Melbourne Cup at Flemington Racecourse.
This year's festivities include a performance from special guest Sam Smith and appearances from virtually every Australian fashionista.
Notably absent: race day staple Bec Judd, who is currently in New York for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.
Keep scrolling for all the latest celebrity looks from this year's Melbourne Cup!
The Aussie actress wowed in a dramatic metallic ensemble, including matching turban.
The designer mixed it up in a hot pink mini with zipper details.
The model went for a daring white Chloe dress with hip cut-outs paired with a black belt and beret.
The former Big Brother star wore a ruffled emerald dress with a black leather headpiece.
The model mixed patterns and accesorised with a Prada bag.
The former Minister of Foreign Affairs wore an abstract floral design while her long-term partner donned a textured blue suit.
The Dynasty alum opted for a monochromatic Alex Perry ensemble, adding a pop of colour with red satin heels.
The model and his expectant partner (in Bec and Bridge) coordinated in fresh spring pastels.
The TV personality kept it simple in a punchy A-line Elliatt dress.
The Block winner and new Myer ambassador put on a sunny show in a wide-brim hat and all-yellow Acler ensemble.
The model struck a pose in a starry Paolo Sebastian gown at the Lexus Marquee.
