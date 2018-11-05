Melbourne Cup 2018 Fashion: See All the Looks as the Stars Arrive

  • By
    &

by Ashley Spencer | Mon., Nov. 5, 2018 6:02 PM

Melbourne Cup 2018

Getty

It's the race that stops the nation—and the fashion that stops us in our tracks. From Megan Gale to Anna Heinrich, the celebrities and influencers turned out for this year's Melbourne Cup at Flemington Racecourse.

This year's festivities include a performance from special guest Sam Smith and appearances from virtually every Australian fashionista.

Notably absent: race day staple Bec Judd, who is currently in New York for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

Keep scrolling for all the latest celebrity looks from this year's Melbourne Cup!

Melbourne Cup 2018, Jodi Gordon

Getty

The Aussie actress wowed in a dramatic metallic ensemble, including matching turban.

Melbourne Cup 2018, Lindy Rama-Ellis

Getty

The designer mixed it up in a hot pink mini with zipper details.

Melbourne Cup 2018, Lara Worthington

Getty

Lara Worthington

The model went for a daring white Chloe dress with hip cut-outs paired with a black belt and beret.

Melbourne Cup 2018, Tully Smyth

Getty

Tully Smyth

The former Big Brother star wore a ruffled emerald dress with a black leather headpiece.

Melbourne Cup 2018, Brooke Hogan

Getty

Brooke Hogan

The model mixed patterns and accesorised with a Prada bag.

Melbourne Cup 2018, David Panton and Julie Bishop

Getty

David Panton and Julie Bishop

The former Minister of Foreign Affairs wore an abstract floral design while her long-term partner donned a textured blue suit.

Melbourne Cup 2018

Getty

Nathalie Kelley

The Dynasty alum opted for a monochromatic Alex Perry ensemble, adding a pop of colour with red satin heels.

Melbourne Cup 2018

Getty

Sarah Boulazeris and Kris Smith

The model and his expectant partner (in Bec and Bridge) coordinated in fresh spring pastels.

Melbourne Cup 2018

Getty

Rachael Finch

The TV personality kept it simple in a punchy A-line Elliatt dress. 

Melbourne Cup 2018

Getty

Elyse Knowles

The Block winner and new Myer ambassador put on a sunny show in a wide-brim hat and all-yellow Acler ensemble.

Melbourne Cup 2018

Getty

Megan Gale

The model struck a pose in a starry Paolo Sebastian gown at the Lexus Marquee.

