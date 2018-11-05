Elsa Hosk to Wear $1 Million Victoria's Secret Fantasy Bra

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Nov. 5, 2018 9:20 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Elsa Hosk, Victoria's Secret

Victoria's Secret

Victoria's Secret just made a very exciting announcement ahead of their 2018 show!

The company revealed Monday that supermodel Elsa Hosk will wear the coveted fantasy bra at the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. The 2018 Dream Angels Fantasy Bra was designed exclusively for Victoria's Secret by Atelier Swarovski. The bra, which is valued at $1 million, was created using 100 percent Swarovski Created Diamonds and responsibly sourced topaz. The bra and body chain are adorned with over 2,100 Swarovski Created Diamonds in a sterling silver Dream Angels bra silhouette.

This bra and chain set took over 930 hours to create and has over 71 carats with the center piece.

Photos

OMG Moments at Victoria's Secret Fashion Shows

Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, Ed Sheeran, Victorias Secret Fashion Show 2014

Joel Ryan/Invision/AP

This year, for the first time ever, customers will be able to purchase a version of the Victoria's Secret Dream Angels Fantasy Bra made with Swarovski crystals for $250 on Thursday, Nov. 29 at select Victoria's Secret stores and online at victoriassecret.com.

Last year, Lais Ribeiro was given the honor of wearing the fantasy bra during the 2017 VSFS, while Jasmine Tookes wore the coveted bra in 2016. Back in 2014, Victoria's Secret had two fantasy bras, worn by Adriana Lima and Alessandra Ambrosio on the runway in London, worth $2 million each!

The 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show will air on Dec. 2 at 10/9c on ABC.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Victoria's Secret , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Priyanka Chopra, Bachelorette, 2018

Everything We Know About Priyanka Chopra's Bachelorette Party: Feathers, Friends and Plenty of Fierceness!

ESC: Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle

You Can Recreate Meghan Markle's Wedding Day Look for Just $45

Busy Tonight, Busy Philipps, Julia Roberts

Watch Julia Roberts Talk Instagram Creeping, That Infamous Hairy Armpit Pic & More on Busy Tonight

Rihanna, Donald Trump

Rihanna Is Not Happy That Donald Trump Is Playing Her Music at Rallies

Megyn Kelly, Megyn Kelly Today

How Will Today Officially Replace Megyn Kelly?

Collin Gossellin

Collin Gosselin Visits Jon Gosselin for the First Time in 3 Years

Emilia Clarke, Charlie McDowell

Emilia Clarke Gets Cozy With Charlie McDowell Amid Romance Rumors

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.