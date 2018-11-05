Brad Pitt Makes a Surprise Appearance at the Hollywood Film Awards

After hugging van Groeningen, Pitt faded from view.

"My films aren't formulas; they're alive," van Groeningen said in his acceptance speech. "They're interested in people and relationships and life and love. I make films because they often oblige me to process my own experiences and to face the hard things I need to face. Making Beautiful Boy was a great journey, and it's very moving to see how people react to it."

Sadly, Pitt didn't stay for the remainder of the ceremony.

"Brad looked good," a source tells E! News. "He seemed healthy and happy and genuinely excited about the story van Groenigen told in the movie. His hair was still in that feathered, 1970s style he's been sporting while filming Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and his appearance was brief." After quickly posing for photos backstage, he made his exit, "never to be seen again."

Later in the evening, Armie Hammer presented Chalamet with the Supporting Actor Award.

"Thank you so much to the HFA for honoring our film tonight, and my director Felix van Groenigen as well," he said. "Thank you, Felix, for nurturing me through this audition process and the movie, and allowing me to be part of this urgent story you've spent years working on."

"Thank you to everyone who worked on getting this movie made; it took 10 years to make this since they optioned the rights to the books," the 22-year-old actor informed the audience. "Thank you, Jeremy Kleiner and Dede Gardner. Thank you to Brad Pitt. Haha! Thank you to Brad Pitt! And thank you to Plan B, too, and Amazon. Thank you to Jennifer Salke and Julie Rappaport...This is a problem that affects many, many people in the United States right now and a lot of people my age. Working on this film certainly opened my eyes to the reality that addiction affects everyone—the loved ones of the addicted included. This disease does not discriminate. It has no face. Thank you to the HFA for spotlighting this film and giving it a voice."

