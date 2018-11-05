Kim Kardashian Calls Ray J a "Pathological Liar" Over Sex Claims

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA, Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images
by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Nov. 5, 2018 7:28 AM
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA, Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images
Kim Kardashian is calling Ray J's bluff.
The reality star may have some history with the singer, but according to her, he doesn't have his story straight about their past relationship. The digital chatter began after The Sun published a report claiming the singer spilled on their former sex life to partygoers in London on Thursday night. Among his alleged claims were that she had a Louis Vuitton trunk of sex toys, would stop during sex to do her makeup, spent $100,000 on thongs and "her mom would call and she would nearly always take it." E! News has reached out to Ray J's camp for comment on the report.
The report naturally caused a stir among fans online and it wasn't long before Kardashian weighed in on it herself. "RayJ constantly revealing all these intimate details about @KimKardashian shows that he is suffering from low self esteem! Hoping that Kanye ignores his ass," one fan tweeted.
"Or shows he's a pathological liar," Kardashian clapped back. "You actually believe this story? It's too funny to me!"
Chris Polk/FilmMagic for Bragman Nyman Cafarelli
It seems the mother of three isn't the only one who caught wind of the comments. Ray J's wife Princess Love, who also welcomed a baby girl with the singer in May, chimed in on the gossip in the comment section of a Shade Room post.
"Why is he talking about her and they're both married?" one fan mused in a Shade Room comment.
"I'm trying to figure out the same thing," Love added, according to a screenshot from The Shade Room. However, it seems Love's comment has since been deleted.
Meanwhile, Ray J has yet to weigh in since his alleged public commentary.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available for our International audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?