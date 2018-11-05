Norman Reedus' Tribute to His Walking Dead BFF Andrew Lincoln Will Make Your Day

With Andrew Lincoln's exit, Norman Reedus said goodbye to not just a cast member, but a friend.

"Andy's been my BFF for almost a decade," Reedus told E! News on set of The Walking Dead. "And when I first came onto this show, he was the guy—he's first to work, he's the last one to leave, he's the person that when new people come on he's the first person to shake their hands and welcome them to the show…We've been really good friends forever. He knows my family, I know his family, I've been to his house in England, we've been to Costa Rica, he taught me to surf, he's one of my best friends and always well be. As a leading man, as a leader of a team, he's top-notch, for sure."