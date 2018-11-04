Ariana Grande and Camila Cabello Bonded Over High Ponytails and It's Everything

Those who high ponytail together stay together. Right?

On Sunday, Camila Cabello praised her pal Ariana Grande for her signature hairdo: the high pony. The "Havana" singer won big at the 2018 MTV EMAs where she won the awards for Best Artist, Best Video and Best Song, but apparently she might not have made the best decision when it came to her coiffure.

Cabello paired her gorgeous red dress with an up-do and later called on Grande for some guidance. "I just did a high ponytail for the first time and it is literally pulling on my BRAIN ITS SO PAINFUL HOW DO YOU DO IT @ArianaGrande," she tweeted.

The "Real Friends" singer made another plea to her friend. She added, "Also, will you be my wife again @arianagrande."