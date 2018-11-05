From Shawn Mendes to Fantasy Bras: 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show By the Numbers

It's almost time for the Victoria's Secret angels to float down the runway.

Just days ahead of the annual event's Thursday night taping, the brand's famous faces are gearing up for one of the sexiest fashion shows of the year.

Before it's time for this year's models to hit their stride inside Pier 94 in New York City, it's time to brush up on what exactly we can expect for this year's show—and how it all came to be.

After 22 years of wings and lingerie on catwalks all around the world, the upcoming show back in the Big Apple is far from Victoria's Secret's first runway rodeo.

Allow us to break it all down by the numbers. Cue the music!