Andrew Lincoln to Return as Rick Grimes in Multiple Walking Dead Movies

Rick Grimes' story isn't over yet, Andrew Lincoln is not yet done with the Walking Dead universe.

Despite the fanfare surrounding tonight's episode as his final Walking Dead episode, AMC has announced that Lincoln will star in multiple movies that will continue Rick's story. The first one, which will likely begin production in 2019, will explain where he ended up after he was taken off in a helicopter at the end of tonight's episode, leaving the rest of the crew to believe he's dead.

The episode also felt like quite the swan song, flashing back to all of Rick's loved ones over the seasons as Rick struggled to stay alive, eventually having to blow up his beloved bridge to save everyone else. They all thought they saw him die in the explosion, but he was actually just injured and picked up by Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh) and her mysterious helicopter.

We then flashed forward a few years to see a Rick's now preteen daughter Judith Grimes saving a totally different day.