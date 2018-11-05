Look Back at All of Victoria's Secret's Multimillion-Dollar Fantasy Bras

The 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is just around the corner, and one of the most anticipated looks of the evening is the extravagant, multimillion-dollar "Fantasy Bra."

The blinged-out brassiere has been worn by several supermodels over the years, including Gisele Bundchen, Tyra BanksHeidi Klum Adriana Lima, Miranda Kerr, Alessandra Ambrosio, Candice Swanepoel and Lily Aldridge. Last year, Lais Ribeiro did the honors and walked the runway in a $2 million jewel-encrusted bra. The 2017 Champagne Night's Fantasy Bra weighed more than 600 carats, took almost 350 hours to create and contained nearly 6,000 gemstones, including sapphires, yellow sapphires, blue topaz and diamonds. 

So far, neither this year's design nor the model wearing the bra has been revealed. However, there are plenty of Angels up for the job. In addition to Lima, Swanepoel and Ribeiro, Behati Prinsloo, Elsa Hosk, Jasmine Tookes, Josephine Skriver, Martha Hunt, Romee Strijd, Sara Sampaio, Stella Maxwell, Taylor Hill, Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner are set to walk the runway in New York. 

Can't wait until the big reveal? Check out the gallery to see all of the famous Fantasy Bras from years past.

While the fashion show takes place this week, fans will have to wait about a month to see it on television. All of the fashion, fantasy and fun can be seen Dec. 2 at 10:00 p.m. ET on ABC.

