2018 Hollywood Film Awards: The Complete List of Winners

And just like that, awards seasons has officially begun.

The 2018 Hollywood Film Awards were held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills as the ceremony celebrated its 22nd year. Crazy Rich Asians star Awkwafina hosted the event, dethroning James Corden's three year run as emcee for the evening.

According to their site, the HFA "honors some of the most acclaimed films and actors, as well as previews highly anticipated films and talent for the upcoming year." Some of these "acclaimed films and actors" include Hugh Jackman, Glenn Close, Damien Chazelle and Amandla Stenberg.

Big Little Lies star Nicole Kidman received a major honor at the show. She was given the Hollywood Career Achievement Award as she has a number of roles in the works, including Aquaman and The Goldfinch.