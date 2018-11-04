2018 Hollywood Film Awards: The Complete List of Winners

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
And just like that, awards seasons has officially begun.
The 2018 Hollywood Film Awards were held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills as the ceremony celebrated its 22nd year. Crazy Rich Asians star Awkwafina hosted the event, dethroning James Corden's three year run as emcee for the evening.
According to their site, the HFA "honors some of the most acclaimed films and actors, as well as previews highly anticipated films and talent for the upcoming year." Some of these "acclaimed films and actors" include Hugh Jackman, Glenn Close, Damien Chazelle and Amandla Stenberg.
Big Little Lies star Nicole Kidman received a major honor at the show. She was given the Hollywood Career Achievement Award as she has a number of roles in the works, including Aquaman and The Goldfinch.
Check out the list below for all the achievements and honors of the night.
Hollywood Career Achievement Award: Nicole Kidman
Hollywood Supporting Actor Award: Timothée Chalamet, Beautiful Boy
Hollywood Breakout Ensemble Award: Crazy Rich Asians
Hollywood Breakout Performance Actress Award: Amandla Stenberg, The Hate U Give
Hollywood Breakout Performance Actor Award: John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman
Hollywood Breakthrough Director Award: Felix Van Groeningen, Beautiful Boy
New Hollywood Award: Yalitza Aparicio, ROMA
Hollywood Actress Award: Glenn Close, The Wife
Hollywood Actor Award: Hugh Jackman, The Front Runner
Hollywood Director Award: Damien Chazelle, First Man
Hollywood Screenwriter Award: Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga and Brian Hayes Currie, Green Book
Hollywood Ensemble Award: Green Book
Hollywood Documentary Award: Believer
Hollywood Film Award: Black Panther
Hollywood Animation Award: Incredibles 2
Hollywood Cinematography Award: Matthew Libatique, A Star Is Born
Hollywood Film Composer Award: Justin Hurwitz, First Man
Hollywood Editor Award: Tom Cross, First Man
Hollywood Visual Effects Award: Dan Deleeuw, Kelly Port, Russel Earl and Dan Sudick, Avengers: Infinity War
Hollywood Costume Design Award: Sandy Powell, The Favourite
Hollywood Make-Up & Hair Styling Award: Jenny Schircore, Sarah Kelly and Hannah Edwards, Mary Queen of Scots
Hollywood Production Design Award: Hannah Beachler, Black Panther
Hollywood Sound Award: Erik Aadahl, Ethan Van der Ryn and Brandon Proctor, A Quiet Place
Congratulations to all the honorees!