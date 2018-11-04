Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti Weigh in on Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth's "Heart-Wrenching" Split

Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti are one of Bachelor Nation's most tried and true couples. Their relationship has been through the ringer—aka two seasons of Bachelor in Paradise and many, many tears—but if there's anyone who knows the power of Bachelor love, it's them.

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth were another one of those power duos, but on Friday, the the couple announced they were breaking up after three years together. "This difficult decision comes after thoughtful, respectful consideration. Even though we are parting as a couple, we're very much committed to remaining friends," they said in a statement to People. "We have both evolved as people, which is taking us in different directions, but with the hope that we will continue to support each other in new ways."

One day before they announced their split, E! News reported exclusively that the two of them were having some "major issues" in their relationship. One source told E! News, "It's been a rough couple of months for them and they've been trying to figure out their balance, but it just isn't working."