Josh Brolin's Wife Kathryn Gives Birth to "Baby Bean"

Parenting is a snap, right?

Let's just hope Josh Brolin is a better father to "Baby Bean" than Thanos was to Gamora. The Avengers: Infinity War actor, 50, and his wife, Kathryn Brolin, 31, welcomed their first child. The proud parents announced the joyous news via Instagram, where they'd each been documenting Kathryn's pregnancy ever since they spilled the beans six months ago.

While the couple has nicknamed their daughter "Bean," they've actually named her Westlyn Reign Brolin.

On Sunday, Kathryn posted the sweetest Instagram video of baby Westlyn smiling. "Our family's newest (and tiniest) member," she wrote. "Nothing compares to this... nothing. My heart is totally different forever. @joshbrolin thanks for this little life of ours."

This is the first child for Kathryn and the second for Josh, who has two adult children with his first wife Alice Adair; Josh did not have kids with Diane Lane, whom he divorced five years ago. When Josh announced Kathryn's pregnancy in May, the Deadpool 2 actor joked on Instagram, "There's a new sheriff in town, and she's no bigger than a sweet potato. Hang on to your hats."

The couple spent the next few months nesting as they awaited the arrival of "Baby Bean."