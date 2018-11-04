Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian Are Twinning on "Sister Date"

Sisters Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian were practically twinning at the 2018 LACMA Art + Film Gala on Saturday.

The 37 and 39-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashian stars both wore slinky black gowns by Tom Ford for Gucci. Both posted on Instagram a photo of themselves posing in their dresses.

"Sister date," Kourtney wrote.

The two joined a slew of celebrities at the annual event, including Art+Film Gala co-chairs Leonardo DiCaprio, honoree Guillermo Del Toro, Rowan Blanchard, Lana Del Rey, Dakota Johnson, Paris Jackson, Miranda Kerr and husband Evan Spiegel, Zoë Kravitz, Jared Leto, Billie Lourd, Courtney Love, Will Ferrell and wife Viveca Paulin-Ferrell, Salma Hayek and husband Francois-Henri Pinault, A$AP Rocky, Karrueche Tran and boyfriend Victor Cruz, and Beck, who performed.

See photos of Kim, Kourtney and the other celebrity guests at the 2018 LACMA Film + Art Gala.