Lindsay Lohan Glitters in Gold on 2018 MTV EMAs Red Carpet

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Nov. 4, 2018 11:54 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Lindsay Lohan, Fans, 2018 MTV EMAs

Instagram

Lindsay Lohan can't help it that she's popular.

The 32-year-old actress, who lives overseas, joined a slew of celebs at the annual MTV Europe Music Awards in Bilbao, Spain on Sunday. Wearing a glittering gold strapless ruffled mini dress, black pumps and her signature red hair curled in large, tousled ringlets, Lohan was all smiles as she posed for photos on the carpet, on her own and with fans.

"@mtvema I'm so excited to be in #bilboa," Lohan wrote on Instagram, alongside a video of the show.

She also posted a video of herself talking to and posing for selfies with fans sitting in the bleachers near the carpet.

See more photos of stars on the red carpet at the 2018 MTV EMAs.

MTV EMAs 2018, Lindsay Lohan

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Lindsay Lohan

The actress showcases a glittering style.

MTV EMAs 2018, Lindsay Lohan, Fans

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Lindsay Lohan

The Mean Girls star is a hit with fans!

MTV EMAs 2018, Matt Bellamy, Muse, Dominic Howard, Chris Wolstenholme

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Muse

Matt Bellamy, Dominic Howard and Chris Wolstenholme pose for a group pic.

Article continues below

MTV EMAs 2018, Evan Ross, Ashlee Simpson

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Ashlee Simpson Ross and Evan Ross

The married couple, E! stars and EMAs presenters pose for a couple's pic.

MTV EMAs 2018, Terry Crews

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Terry Crews

Hey, good to see you too!

MTV EMAs 2018, Bebe Rexha

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Bebe Rexha

The singer and EMAs performer glitters in silver!

Article continues below

MTV EMAs 2018, Little Mix, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Little Mix

Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall pose for a group pic.

MTV EMAs 2018, Jason Derulo

Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images for MTV

Jason Derulo

The singer and EMAs performer showcases an eclectic look.

MTV EMAs 2018, Michael Peña, Diego Luna

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Michael Peña and Diego Luna

The Narcos: Mexico stars are cooler than cool.

Article continues below

MTV EMAs 2018, Marshmellow

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Marshmellow

Guess who?

Other stars in attendance included EMAs presenters Ashlee Simpson-Ross and husband Evan Ross and actors Michael Peña and Diego Luna, and performers HalseyBebe Rexha, Jason Derulo and Little Mix

Hailee Steinfeld is hosting the ceremony. Janet Jackson is set to receive the Global Icon AwardCamila Cabello, Ariana Grande and Post Malone are among the EMA nominees.

You can watch the 2018 MTV EMAs live online or wait until it airs on MTV in the U.S. at 7 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Lindsay Lohan , Fashion , Red Carpet , Awards , Top Stories , Apple News , VG
Latest News
LACMA: Art and Film Gala, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian

Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian Are Twinning on "Sister Date"

Shopping: Plaid

15 Ways to Be Low-Key Festive in Plaid This Fall

Why Does Meghan Markle Wear Navy Blue Often?

ESC: Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington's Designer Boot Collection Is Next Level and Very Expensive

ESC: Best Dressed, Emma Roberts

Emma Roberts Masters Holiday Party Style and More Best Dressed Stars

Selena Gomez, Coach

Exclusive: Selena Gomez Stars in Coach's Super-Adorable Holiday Campaign

Selena Gomez Auditions to Be In the Coach Holiday Window Display

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.