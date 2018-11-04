Lindsay Lohan Glitters in Gold on 2018 MTV EMAs Red Carpet

Lindsay Lohan can't help it that she's popular.

The 32-year-old actress, who lives overseas, joined a slew of celebs at the annual MTV Europe Music Awards in Bilbao, Spain on Sunday. Wearing a glittering gold strapless ruffled mini dress, black pumps and her signature red hair curled in large, tousled ringlets, Lohan was all smiles as she posed for photos on the carpet, on her own and with fans.

"@mtvema I'm so excited to be in #bilboa," Lohan wrote on Instagram, alongside a video of the show.

She also posted a video of herself talking to and posing for selfies with fans sitting in the bleachers near the carpet.