Sammi Giancola Reunites With Jersey Shore Stars at Deena Cortese's Baby Shower

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Nov. 3, 2018 11:40 AM

Welcome back to the family, "Sammi Sweetheart" Giancola!

The fan-favorite Jersey Shore alum was the only former star of the hit reality show who didn't return for the current revival series, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. But she wouldn't miss her good friend Deena Cortese's baby shower!

The star and husband Christopher Buckner are expecting their first child, a baby boy, who they plan on naming after him. On Saturday, Deena celebrated their upcoming arrival with her female cast mates, past and present. Sammi posted on her Instagram page a photo of her with Deena, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Angelina Pivarnick and Jenni "JWoww" Farley.

Sammi had also reunited with several of her former co-stars at Deena and Christopher's wedding in October.

Snooki, JWoww and Angelina posted the same group photo from Deena's baby shower.

"Celebrating @deenanicolemtv baby shower today @snooki @jwoww @sammisweetheart #babyshower #babys #babyboy #sisters #lovethem #alltogetherfinally," Angelina wrote.

Snooki, who brought along the eldest of her two kids, 4-year-old daughter Giovannawrote, "DEENER'S baby shower for CJ! Can't wait to meet another addition to our family. Love these ladies so much!!!!!! #Family #MySisters."

JWoww, who also brought along the eldest of her two kids, 4-year-old daugther Meilani, wrote, "Celebrating new life [three blue heart emojis] with my girls."

The stars also posted on Instagram Stories images of Deena opening baby gifts.

Sammi Giancola, Jersey Shore, Deena Cortese, Baby Shower

Instagram

Jersey Shore ended its six-season run in 2012. In April, Deena told E! News that she and Sammi were still close friends.

Sammi, who was in an on-and-off relationship with Jersey Shore co-star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro for years, had publicly explained her decision not to return for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

"I have chosen not to join the show this season because I am at a completely different place in my life right now focusing on my businesses and relationship," she wrote on Instagram. "I am not the same person as I was when I was 22. At 31, I am currently extremely happy in every aspect of my life and want to avoid potentially TOXIC SITUATIONS."

While Sammi was absent from from Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, a life-size sex doll bearing her likeness did make an appearance on the series premiere earlier this year—a prank, courtesy of Pauly D. Deena told E! News she warned her former co-star about it.

"I said, 'Listen girl, there's a Sammi doll in the house,'" Deena said. "She was like, 'I'm not surprised.'"

