B Strong Indeed: Looking Back at Bethenny Frankel’s Most Challenging Year Ever

What a difference a year makes.

One year ago, Bethenny Frankel celebrated her 47th birthday with a trip. No, not one of The Real Housewives of New York City's infamous cast trips, but a visit to Puerto Rico to help the residents impacted by Hurricane Maria.

"I'm going this weekend for my birthday to Puerto Rico. I don't usually love my birthday," the business mogul told E! News at the time. "I think it's an interesting way to give back on your birthday and a good way to reflect on my age and where I am."

Through her B Strong Charity, Bethenny had raised millions of dollars and amassed supplies, with the reality star making several trips to Puerto Rico, which were eventually aired on Bravo during RHONY's season.