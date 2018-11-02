Larsa Pippen Re-Files for Divorce From Scottie Pippen

Larsa Pippen and Scottie Pippen are once again headed for divorce.

The 44-year-old Real Housewives of Miami alum filed for divorce from the 53-year-old retired Chicago Bulls star in Los Angeles on Friday, citing irreconcilable differences. According to court documents obtained by E! News, Larsa listed the date of separation as Oct. 29 and is asking for asking for joint legal and physical custody of their four children, as well as spousal support. As for the reason for the couple's split, TMZ reports that they've "just grown apart."

Scottie originally filed for divorce from Larsa in the Oct. 2016 after 19 years of marriage.