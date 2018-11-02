EXCLUSIVE!

Best Bros Jax Taylor and Tom Schwartz Are Ready to Have Babies—at the Same Time

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Fri., Nov. 2, 2018 11:03 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Jax Taylor, Tom Schwartz

Donna Ward/Getty Images

Baby fever may have arrived at SUR earlier than expected.

When it was time to celebrate Halloween this week, Jax Taylor had no hesitation in dressing up with his fiancée Brittany Cartwright. But it also got him thinking of other ways to celebrate the spooky holiday.

"I gotta be honest, I can't wait to take my kids trick or treating and/or stay home and pass out candy," he shared with one fan on Twitter. "It's the dream!! Very soon!!"

Does this mean babies are on the mind for the happy couple?

"Oh yah, absolutely. [Halloween] was kind of my going away. I'm excited," Jax shared with E! News exclusively while attending the House of Sillage by Nicole Mather grand opening event at South Coast Plaza. "We're moving onto that next phase of my life so I'm excited."

Photos

Party Pics: Hollywood

Jax Taylor

Tony DiMaio / House of Sillage

In fact, his co-star and close friend Tom Schwartz may be on the same page. As he continues enjoying married life with Katie Maloney, the Vanderpump Rules star can't help but wonder what life would look like with some children.

"I love kids," he shared with us. "I consider my dogs kids but yah, I'm ready for kids."

Jax added, "According to Katie last night and I quote, 'We're having babies at the same time.' She wants to have kids when we do."

Before the Vanderpump Rules family expands, Jax and Brittany have a romantic wedding to plan. While details about the special ceremony are being kept secret, there are more than a few things the groom-to-be is looking forward to.

"Just the look on her face," Jax shared. "Seeing her in her beautiful wedding dress. She's been going crazy about her wedding dress."

Lucky for fans, we'll get to watch the love story unfold when season seven of Vanderpump Rules premieres December 3 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jax Taylor , Vanderpump Rules , Reality TV , Couples , Apple News , Top Stories , Exclusives
Latest News
Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson

Why Ariana Grande Is "Really Hurt" by Pete Davidson's SNL Split Joke

ESC: Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington's Designer Boot Collection Is Next Level and Very Expensive

Donald Trump

HBO Is Not Impressed With Donald Trump's Game of Thrones Tweet

Farrah Abraham

Teen Mom OG's Farrah Abraham Pleads Guilty to Resisting Arrest

Dylan Sprouse, Barbara Palvin, Russell James Book Launch

Dylan Sprouse Can't Wait to See Barbara Palvin at Victoria’s Secret's Fashion Show

Chris Pratt, Anna Faris, Hollywood Walk of Fame

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris Are Officially Divorced

Grey's Anatomy

Grey's Anatomy's Jake Borelli Talks Feeling Seen After Coming Out on Screen and Publicly for the First Time

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.