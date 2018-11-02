Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus Welcome First Child Together

Diane Kruger is a mother!

The 42-year-old Inglourious Basterds actress has given birth to her and boyfriend Norman Reedus first child together, People reports. No other information about the couple's baby has been announced just yet.

This is Kruger's first child overall and second for the 49-year-old Walking Dead star, who has an 18-year-old son, Mingus, with ex-girlfriend and model Helena Christensen.

Kruger and Reedus had never spoken about her pregnancy, although she has been photographed sporting a baby bump while out in public several times over the past few months. She never showcased it on social media.