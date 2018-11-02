All the Details on Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino's Wedding

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino is a married man.

The Jersey Shore star wed his longtime girlfriend Lauren Pesce at The Legacy Castle in Pompton Plains, NJ on Thursday.

The bride wore a stunning gown with lace detailing and a long veil. The reality star also looked dapper is a classic black tuxedo.

"She looked stunning and he looked very handsome," an insider told E! News.

Pesce walked down the aisle carrying a bouquet of white roses. Of course, several of Sorrentino's cast members were there to celebrate this new chapter, including Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Jenni "JWoww" Farley. According to Us Weekly, their daughters, Giovanna and Meilani, served as flower girls. Other guests included Deena Nicole Cortese, who is pregnant with a baby boy, Paul "DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio, Vinny Guadagnino and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro.

The insider described the ceremony as "emotional."

"After all they've been through, everyone was thrilled to see them at such a happy, solid place," the source said.

Before the reception, guests enjoyed a cocktail hour, where they wined and dined.

"The cocktail hour was ridiculous," the source continued. "So much food. People got stuffed at the cocktail hour. The sit-down menu was Venetian-style."

All in all, it seems like everyone had a blast.

"There was no drama," the insider continued. "Everyone seemed to be getting along and on their best behavior. It was a really happy night."