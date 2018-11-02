EXCLUSIVE!

Long Island Medium's Larry Opens Up About New Life Without Theresa Caputo: "Now I'm Stress Free"

by Chris Harnick | Fri., Nov. 2, 2018 9:00 AM

Larry Caputo started a new chapter of his life in Santa Monica, California, following his split from Long Island Medium star Theresa Caputo. Larry's been living on the West Coast for about a year, and has only seen Theresa once since they split, but that's about to change.

In the exclusive Long Island Medium sneak peek above, Larry explains how he's been working on how to better himself as a person. "I realize that this is a new chapter in my life, and to embrace it and to make the best of it," he says in the clip above. "Being in California got me away from all the things that were upsetting, and now I'm stress free. That makes all the difference in the world."

The preview also includes Larry working out and talking to his friend Kejo as he gets ready to see Theresa for the first time in nearly a year.

"I know there's some things that I want to say and need to tell her," he says.

Kejo advises Larry to be nice and cordial with Theresa and you can see Larry's nerves are clearly heightened.

Theresa and Larry told the world they were separating after close to 30 years of marriage back in December 2017. In June 2018, the Caputos confirmed they were divorcing after the trial separation. The couple and their two children, Larry Caputo Jr. and Victoria Caputo, have also appeared on the reality show with their mother and father.

"She's been a part of my life for so long, that I just want to know how she's doing and I'm sure she'd like to know how I'm doing and I want to tell her how I'm doing," Larry says in the clip above.

Long Island Medium airs Mondays, 8 p.m. on TLC.

