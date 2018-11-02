This 90 Day Fiancé Meeting With Larissa and Colt's Mom Goes From Bad to Worse

After some visa delays, 90 Day Fiancé's Larissa finally reunited with her American beau Colt and…she's not exactly thrilled? In the exclusive preview above, the 31-year-old Brazilian makes her away around the Las Vegas home Colt, 33, shares with his mother. To say she's not impressed would be an understatement.

"I don't like the house because it's small," Larissa says, critiquing the lack of furniture and the kitschy decorations, which include a slot machine.

"I like the house, but I think we should move to a new house with pool," she tells Colt. She wants a bigger house, she wants her perception of the American dream. Mind you this is her first day in Las Vegas.