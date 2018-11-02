Channing Tatum Brings Daughter Everly to Jessie J's Concert

Meet the girlfriend?

A day after reuniting with ex Jenna Dewan to take their 5-year-old daughter Everly trick-or-treating for Halloween, the 38-year-old actor brought the child with him to his new flame Jessie J's concert in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Channing was seen carrying his daughter in his arms into the Wiltern Theatre before Jessie, 30, took the stage.

Hours earlier, Channing was photographed driving away from the British singer's Los Angeles home.

This past weekend, Channing was also spotted backstage by himself at Jessie's concert in Houston. A source told E! News at the time, "Channing arrived with Jessie and her team and was placed in a private area before she took the stage. After the concert was over, Jesse and Channing ran out very quickly and were escorted together to her bus."