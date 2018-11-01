18 Random People and Things The Bachelorette Australia's Paddy Colliar Rates as "Fit" or Not

It turns out Paddy Colliar and Ali Oetjen just weren't the right fit.

The Bachelorette Australia contestant failed to win Ali's affection, but got plenty of screen time by stirring up controversy with the other suitors and dropping his catchphrases "fit" and "fit as f--k" (FAF) at every opportunity.

"I'm not going to say that's not me because that one hundred per cent is," Paddy tells E! News after his Nov. 1 exit. "I was myself when I walked in, and I was myself when I walked out. I'm not going to sit here and make excuses because that's not me. I am a bit of a loose cannon, but I also have a lot of different sides to me."

The 27-year-old gym manager explains he adopted the saying "fit" well before he entered The Bachelorette mansion.

"It was years ago, to be honest. And then I said it 145 million times during the episodes. It has taken off, my Insta's blown up. People are messaging me it," he says. "I have registered the business name, registered the domain, and I'm going to bring out a gym line or a clothing line when I get some free time."