The Good Place Creator Michael Schur Debunks All Those Australian Accent Theories

The show got so many small details about Australia right—from the power outlets to the Bundaberg ginger beer on Eleanor's nightstand. How did you go about researching those elements?



There is an insanely talented art department and production department that no matter where you set anything on the show, they're tireless and they're incredibly competent about what they do. It's hard when you're representing Australia because the cars have to drive on the other side of the road and that involves shutting down a bunch of streets and getting cars where the driver sits on the right-hand side of the car.

We tried, as much as we could, to cast native Australians in a lot of these roles and the art department did a really good job of building things that looked like Australia. Then we just loaded the show with dumb Australia jokes. Just super, lazy, dumb Australia jokes. My favourite one that was a tiny thing, I don't know if you noticed it, in the last episode Chidi had been in a virtual reality simulation trying to figure out how to break up with Simone [Kirby Howell-Baptiste] and he goes to the real café—



Please tell me you're talking about the "Thatsnota Street" and "Thisisa Street" signs.



Yes! It was so dumb but it made me laugh so hard because in the real stock footage there were street signs and they were blank. It's like they were daring us to make a dumb joke about Australia, and so what we came up with was "Thatsnota Street" and "Thisisa Street".



I think the small details and Easter eggs like that are a big part of why this show is so beloved.



I agree. I just love them. I love finding them, and I love planting them. I mean, why not? Especially if the universe gives you this piece of stock video footage with blank street signs. What am I going to do, not make a dumb joke? You've got to be out of your mind, of course I'm going to.