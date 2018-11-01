Why Kendall Jenner Says She and Kylie ''Flipped Roles'' in Their Personal Lives

Kendall Jenner is opening up about her teenage years.

As she has gotten older, Kendall has become an open book when it comes to living life in the spotlight and dealing with anxiety, but now she is getting candid about the insecurities she faced socially. In an interview with Daniel Chetrit of ZAZA WORLD RADIO, the supermodel revealed she used to be upset because of her struggle to make friends as easily as Kylie Jenner once did. "I remember there was a time when I was in middle school, even high school a little bit, I didn't have that many friends," Kendall shared. "I was sitting in my room a lot of days crying because Kylie had so many friends, and I didn't know what to do, and it's gonna make me emotional right now."

Rather than doing the typical things teenagers do, Kendall found solace in horseback riding. She said, "I would just sit with my horses and I'd go ride all day. I'm not kidding. I ride from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM. I would ride all my trainer horses because I had nothing better to do during the summer." That, and scaring her family when she could.