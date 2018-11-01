Ariana Grande Blasts Pete Davidson Over SNL Spoof of Their Breakup

Ariana Grande wants her name out of Pete Davidson's mouth.

The Saturday Night Live star didn't explicitly call out his former fiancé in a teaser for the upcoming episode, but a clear reference to his and Ariana's short-lived engagement was made when he joked about proposing to musical guest Maggie Rogers right after meeting her.

"Hey Maggie, I'm Pete," Davidson says alongside host Jonah Hill. "You wanna get married?" After she declines, he responds, "0 for three."

Making light of their relationship did not sit well with Ariana, who took to Twitter on Thursday with her candid thoughts on the clip.

"For somebody who claims to hate relevancy [you] sure love clinging to it huh," she wrote, adding, "Thank [you], next."

The "God Is a Woman" pop star declined calling Davidson out, but several other fan tweets that Ariana engaged with make the intended recipient of her shade quite obvious.