40 Fittings, Last-Minute Sequins and One Iconic Tank Top: Behind the Scenes of Bohemian Rhapsody's Larger-Than-Life Style

"What Freddie Mercury revolutionized was this idea that you can be your most authentic self."

Just like that, Rami Malek, the actor tasked with bringing the late rock icon back to life on the silver screen, perfectly summarized what it was about the Queen frontman that made him an everlasting figure—on stage and off.

Nearly 27 years to the day since the world lost the one-of-a-kind musical force, the story of Mercury and the band he helped create will roll out in Bryan Singer's aptly-titled biopic Bohemian Rhapsody today.

And much like including the band's unforgettable hits and performances, the movie could not be complete without representations of the group's fearless fashion leader and his ever-evolving, rule-breaking style.